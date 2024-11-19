Brooks & Dunn just released their highly anticipated album, Reboot II. With that release, they took some time to sit down with host Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights to chat about all things country music.

With the CMA Awards quickly approaching on Nov. 20 on ABC, one of the questions asked was who the seasoned duo thought deserved the ever-so-coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

Ronnie Dunn was the first of the two to speak up.

"Anyone who was nominated is worthy, but Morgan (Wallen) is pretty much smokin' it."

Kix Brooks keyed in at that moment with a co-sign of, "Mmmm hmmmm."

Brooks then also mentioned Lainey Wilson, to which Dunn also agreed.

"She's got the juice. We just ran down and did 'Play Something Country' with her a few nights ago in Atlanta. She's got it."

Brooks then said, "I know better than to predict that one. Anything can happen."

If you read into what they were saying, they agree that Wallen should take home the Entertainer of the Year award this year, but they also agree that Wilson deserves to win for a second straight year.

