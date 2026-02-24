Brooks & Dunn Announce 2026 Neon Moon Tour – See the Dates
Brooks & Dunn's busy year just became busier. The country duo have announced a headlining tour that will keep them on the road well into fall.
The Neon Moon Tour 2026 is an extension of a 2025 tour of the same name that featured David Lee Murphy. The "Dust On the Bottle" singer is back for eight of the newly announced 14 dates.
- Brooks & Dunn's 2026 Neon Moon Tour begins Sept. 10 in Evansville, Ind.
- Tucker Wetmore, Caylee Hammack and Kaitlyin Butts are three more support acts.
- Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 27) at 10AM local time.
Previously announced stops for Brooks & Dunn in 2026 include Stagecoach, the C2C Festival and eight shows with Morgan Wallen, starting May 1 in Las Vegas.
Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks once retired from making music and performing together, but over the last five to 10 years they've ramped back up to play several dozen shows a year. In 2024 and 2025 they won Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards for the first time since 2006.
Prior to that they'd won the award 15 of the previous 16 years.
Brooks & Dunn 2026 Neon Moon Tour Dates
Sept. 10 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Sept. 11 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 17 — Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center
Sept. 18 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 25 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Oct. 1 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Oct. 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Oct. 3 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
Oct. 8 — Lafeyette, La. @ Cajundome
Oct. 9 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
