10 Best Brooks & Dunn Songs

Brooks & Dunn no longer record new original songs together, but their music lives on through a plethora of classic, take-you-back hits.

Their sound spans nearly 20 years, so not only does that leave room for a lot of singles, it leaves the door wide open for a lot of '90s hairstyles, too.

Together, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn were truly the best of country music, so that's why Taste of Country decided to let them shine in a Top 10 Brooks & Dunn Songs list. Kick it old-school with us as we take you back with the best of Brooks & Dunn!