During an emotional moment that will surely live on for years to come, NASCAR came together to show support for their fellow driver Bubba Wallace on Monday (June 22), just hours after a noose was found hanging in the driver’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Before the start of the race, NASCAR drivers helped push Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the field in a sign of support for the driver, who currently is NASCAR’s only black full-time driver. Once the car was placed in the front of the field, Wallace climbed out of his car, only to lay his head on the top of his car and allow his tears to fall.

Soon after, his car owner—the legendary Richard Petty—was there to put his hand on his shoulder. It was the 82-year-old's first time at the track since the coronavirus had taken hold of the country and briefly halted the sport.

Masked drivers also took turns hugging the driver. One former driver that was not on hand at the track was Dale Earnhardt Jr. However, he did make a statement on Twitter about the troubling situation regarding Wallace.

"I don’t worry about our sport," he wrote Monday morning (June 22). "I have confidence NASCAR’s leadership will find who did this and continue pushing us in the right direction. I do worry about Bubba. I hope Bubba is feeling loved and supported. Keep sending him that love and support. He needs it now more than ever."

Currently, the FBI is investigating the discovery of the noose, and NASCAR has already proclaimed that once the perpetrator is found, they will be banished from the sport forevermore.