Buffalo Wild Wings Stuns With New All-You-Can-Eat Menu

Buffalo Wild Wings has decided to take a stab at the all-you-can-eat draw and is now offering bottomless appetizers for only $9.99.

BWW is taking a page out of the Applebee's playbook: Locations nationwide will gave an AYCE option starting June 27.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, the casual dining chain's "bottomless apps" include endless rounds of two appetizers at a time. In other words, come hungry, leave full.

You can order any combo of fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, chips & salsa and Hatch chile queso — and keep them coming — for ten bucks. That could be under $15 in total, because you shouldn't forget to tip.

The offer is available every day for dine-in orders only, so don't try to order a smorgasbord of food to pick up curbside, because it will cost more than $9.99. Of course there is some other fine print: The offer is only good for tables of four or less, and not valid in New York, Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon or Washington.

Coming at a time when eating out at a restaurant can get to be quite pricier than eating at home, this Buffalo Wild Wings promotion sounds like it will be a for-sure winner.

