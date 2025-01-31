Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo just got a brand new custom Bronco, and one of the car's details involves a special shoutout to her husband.

The new car's grill is embellished with the words "Good Night." That's a nod to the name of Jelly's Lower Broadway bar, Goodnight Nashville, which opened recently. The hot spot's got a whole floor dedicated to Bunnie Xo, so it's only fitting she returned the favor by paying homage with her car.

Bunnie debuted her new car on TikTok, posting a video that gives fans a tour of the "Harleyquinn Bronco"'s special features, inside and out.

The vehicle has a muted dark exterior and black seats, with red lining and a steering wheel to match. It was decked out by Elite Customs, a company that Jelly and Bunnie have worked with on multiple vehicles, and they also shared some glimpses of the details on social media.

Jelly and Bunnie have been making big moves in all areas of their life recently. They've shared quite a bit with fans about their growing farm, including several new animal additions to the property.

Read More: Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's New Donkey is Struggling

Their animal gang now includes multiple cows, pigs and a donkey. Bunnie recently opened up about some of the more difficult parts of life on the farm, as the family's new donkey is struggling to adjust to life on their property. They say they'll be getting him a friend soon.