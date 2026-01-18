Bunnie Xo is no longer taking the injectable weight loss drug Retatrutide after a scary side effect that she says could have cost her her life.

The podcaster and social media personality shared her experience on an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, saying that the medication triggered the worst depression she'd suffered in years. She even says she was battling suicidal thoughts.

Bunnie Xo Explains How a Weight Loss Drug Sent Her Into a Depression Spiral

Bunnie, who's said she's sensitive to medication and typically starts by taking small amounts, says she "baby dosed" Retatrutide at the beginning.

She felt sick and struggled with sleep the first week, but she says she also "instantly felt the inflammation drip off me," which encouraged her to work through the initial side effects.

Those side effects improved, and the medication was working, so around the fourth week, she decided to increase her dose.

But around that time, she was also noticing a change in her moods that she initially attributed to hormonal fluctuations.

"Anytime the emotions would come up, anger or sadness, I couldn't feel it. And I was like, 'Weird, I don't like this.' Or even excitement. I couldn't feel that," she recounts.

But after the fourth dose, Bunnie says she "literally got sent into the worst [suicidal] depression that I've had since 2020." (The word "suicidal" is censored on the YouTube version of the podcast.)

"It scared me so bad I didn't think I was gonna make it through the two weeks. Like, I was praying to God, like, please," she continues. "I had no emotion. You could see, like, my eyes were black."

Things that normally brought her joy, like listening to music in the car, became overstimulating or simply didn't make her happy anymore.

"I had no joy. Like, nothing to live for. It was so dark," she admits.

How is Bunnie Xo Doing Now?

As of the mid-January podcast, Bunnie says that she hadn't taken the medication for 20 days and was just starting to feel like she was rounding a corner in her depressive episode.

"I finally am getting my joy back, but that was a battle," she says.

She also stressed that not everyone will have the same reaction she did to taking Retatrutide. "My story is not what's gonna happen to you," she noted. "There are so many people who are taking Reta and love it and all that."

What is Retatrutide?

Per Drugs.com, Retatrutide is a "triple hormone receptor agonist" that targets three hunger-related hormones: GIP, GLP-1 and GCG.

It is an injection administered once per week, and is intended to treat obesity.

Retatrutide is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials and is not yet FDA approved, as of mid-December 2025.

Has Bunnie Xo Used Weight Loss Drugs Before?

Yes. Bunnie was open with her fans about trying terzepitide, which is sold under the brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound, in fall 2024.

She took a very small dose then, too, emphasizing that it was "a huge decision" to take the medication at all.

Has Jelly Roll Taken Weight Loss Medication?

Bunnie's country superstar husband Jelly Roll has been on a remarkable weight loss journey of his own over the past few years, but medication has only briefly been a part of that journey.

According to his cover story in Men's Health in early 2026, Jelly tried weight loss medication for about two weeks early on in his journey, but quickly stopped taking the drugs.

Instead, he credits a consistent workout routine and, most importantly, changing his relationship with food for his nearly-300-lb drop in weight.