A New ‘Butch and Sundance’-Themed TV Series Is Coming to Amazon

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to star in a new show inspired by the classic Western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the still-untitled series will premiere on Amazon, and Avengers' Anthony and Joe Russo of AGBO will serve as executive producers.

The publication shares that a release date has yet to be announced, but The Eternals' Kaz and Ryan Firpo have reportedly signed on as writers for the series. Those involved reportedly have plans for the series to become a franchise that may come to include additional series and spinoffs.

The series landed at Amazon after bids from both Disney+ and Peacock. According to sources, Page is set to play Butch Cassidy, and Powell will play the Sundance Kid. The actors will also receive executive producer billing on the show. Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes serve as additional executive producers. It's unclear how many episodes the series will run, and the director is still unknown.

The original Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid film was released in 1969. Starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, the movie follows Wild West outlaws Robert LeRoy Parker (or Butch Cassidy) and Harry Longabaugh (the Sundance Kid) in 1899 Wyoming as they run from the law after a train robbery gone wrong.

The film won four Academy Awards, one Golden Globe and many other accolades. It was added to the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2003 for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." It has also been ranked as the 73rd greatest American film and 7th greatest Western film by the AFI.

The new Amazon Studios production is not the first piece of work inspired by the classic Western film. The 1970s series Alias Smith and Jones was inspired by the film, and a prequel, called Butch and Sundance: The Early Days, was released in 1979. The Hollywood Reporter also shares that another series based on Charles Leerhsen’s book, Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw, is in the works from Stone Village TV.