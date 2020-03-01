Cam’s Birth Plan Was ‘Full-On Natural,’ But She Ended Up With an Unplanned C-Section

Cam underwent an emergency c-section to give birth to her newborn daughter.

The 35-year-old gave birth to Lucy Marvel Weaver on Dec. 19 after the country singer learned that her baby was breech at 39 weeks. She had originally planned for a natural birth, but had to undergo a cesarean section in order to have a healthy delivery.

"I was going to go full-on natural. I had taken courses and done all of the exercises, and I was ready to go," she tells People. "Obviously there are so many moms who have so many uphill battles, and this was small potatoes in comparison to what a lot of moms and babies go through."

Cam knew the procedure would be difficult, but didn't fully realize the toll it would take on her body. "You get sliced open — it’s crazy, it’s major surgery," she explains. "Then you’re stuck in bed, you can’t even lift up your baby, you can’t even get up to go to the bathroom without someone pushing you out of bed, and then your hormones are going f---ing nuts.

"Not to take away from the miracle, but those first two weeks are rough. And then of course your body heals itself. Super cool, super crazy," she says.

Lucy's middle name was chosen in honor of Cam's late grandmother. "She was a massive personality — larger than life — and a big part of my upbringing," the "Burning House" star says. "She passed away in 2006 and it’s been such a hole missing her.

"It just felt so sweet and right because [Lucy] is a Sagittarius, just like my grandma Marvel was. We had a couple other names, but when we saw her we were like, ‘This is a Lucy Marvel.’"

Meanwhile, Cam's husband, Adam Weaver, has been a big help with the baby at home. "I had a great partner: My husband would get the baby up, change the diaper, hand her to me to breastfeed, take her back, shush her, and lay her, get her swaddled and get her back in bed," she explains. "It just made me love him so much more."

The couple are enjoying some of parenting's questionable joys, as well, but have a sense of humor about it. "This is my ride-or-die for sure, because we just got shit on together at 2 in the morning — a next level of love," she jokes.

Even though she has a newborn, Cam has already returned to her music career with her new single "Till There's Nothing Left."

"It seems simple to say, ‘I’m going to love you and give everything of myself until there’s nothing left,'" she says, "But you learn just how much you can love someone, especially once you have a baby."