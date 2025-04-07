Dolly Parton’s Tennessee Hometown Suing Camping World Over American Flag

Dolly Parton's hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee is actively suing Camping World right now over the American flag that is flying in front of their store.

Camping World is known for flying their basketball court-sized American flags proudly in front of each of their locations.

According to FOX Business, Sevierville has an issue with the American flag that is currently flying, saying in their lawsuit that it is being flown on a flagpole that is way too high for the city's ordinances.

But Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis says they will not be backing down:

Lemonis tells FOX that, "From my perspective, the flag's not a problem … It has FAA clearance, and for me, this feels like an opportunity for the city to say we want to control what’s happening there."

Not to be outdone, the city of Sevierville answered Lemonis' accusations with their own statement: "Let us be clear: the City of Sevierville is not, and never will be, against patriotism."

"Excessively tall structures can create visual distractions for motorists, pose potential safety hazards, and impact the scenic views that are a vital part of what makes Sevierville a destination for residents and visitors alike," the city continues in its statement.

This is not the first time that this has happened to Camping World. There have been four other instances across America where the store was sued for flying their American flag.

It's happening in the South — North Carolina and Tennessee, to be exact — and Lemonis takes extra issue with that.

"We’ve had these flags up for … 20 years, so it’s surprising to me in states like North Carolina and Tennessee that I’m dealing with this."

