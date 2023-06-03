Whether you will admit it out loud or not, we have all probably dreamed of taking our car airborne once or twice for fun ... but certainly not by accident while driving full-speed on a highway. The clip below kind of looks like a modern-day scene out of The Dukes of Hazzard, but it is not. This happened in Georgia on May 24, when a woman drove her car into a tow truck at full speed on a highway and the crash was caught on video.

Newly released body cam footage from a Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy shows the car go up high in the air and travel about 120 feet before smashing back down onto the highway. Officers were on the other side of the highway conducting a traffic stop when the crash occurred.

The driver was a 21-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Georgia State Patrol deputies said the car traveled an additional 23 feet after hitting another car when it crashed back onto the highway.

For comparison purposes, here is a jump from the General Lee on The Dukes of Hazzard.

It’s still unclear if the driver will be facing charges. There has been no other information about her or her condition. But let this serve as a reminder: If you're approaching emergency vehicles, or any stopped vehicles, slow down, and be alert and give them the space they need.

