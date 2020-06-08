It was September of 2019 when the music world was rocked by the untimely death of acclaimed songwriter and producer Busbee. And even now, all these months later, those closest to him continue to deal with the pain of his rather sudden death, including country music’s Carly Pearce.

The “Every Little Thing” hitmaker gave an emotional performance at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday (June 6), which included a tribute to Busbee in the form of a brand-new song.

With just a guitar by her side, Pearce introduced the song, “Show Me Around,” which talks of someone showing a loved one around heaven once they are finally there for eternity.

“Busbee has three little girls and a beautiful wife, and he painted this picture of heaven that was so beautiful to me," Pearce elaborated. "If anybody’s ever lost anybody, this felt like a really cool way to look at our loved ones that are going to meet us in heaven and show us around."

Busbee, whose real name was Michael James Ryan, passed away after a short eight-week battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was just 43 years old at the time of his death.

In addition to working with everyone from Maren Morris to Keith Urban, Busbee was a longtime supporter of Pearce’s and produced both of her albums. “He really took a chance on me when nobody did,” noted Pearce.

It goes without saying that it was quite a special night for Pearce—not only did she use the night to debut the new song about someone very special to her, but she also performed alongside Lee Brice on their duet "I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

If that were not enough, Saturday marked Pearce’s 75th appearance on the Grand Ole Opry stage, following her debut performance on May 30, 2015.