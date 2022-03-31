Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."

Kear and Tompkins are the writers responsible for the classic Underwood hit, so it's only natural that the song would be played at the event. The video opens with Pearce lending her voice to the song's smoky bridge, singing, "Because the next time that he cheats, you know it won't be on me." One of the songwriters then encourages Pearce to continue into the chorus, and she unhesitatingly does so. Pearce nails every note of the anthemic chorus, adding her own flair and humorously commenting, "I'm not Carrie Underwood," before singing the last words of the song.

The Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival will continue through Saturday (April 2) at various venues around Music City. Countless artists and songwriters, including Jimmie Allen, Runaway June, Ashley Gorley and more, are set to perform.

Pearce will be on the road this weekend, performing at the Boots in the Park Festival in San Diego, Calif., on April 2. She will continue the 29 Tour on April 7 in Ashland, Ky., and it will wrap up on April 9 in Toronto, Canada.

The singer will then begin her busy summer on Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour, which runs from April 23 in Tampa, Fla., through Aug. 27 in Foxborough, Mass. Dan + Shay and Old Dominion will also join on select dates.