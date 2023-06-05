Confirmed: Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton Duet Is Coming

Carly Pearce fans nailed it. A duet with Chris Stapleton is coming and it will be her next radio single.

Pearce officially announced "We Don't Fight Anymore" on Monday morning (June 5).

She started teasing her next single last week, with several blurred out images of the cover art.

Both singers are from Kentucky.

Several of Pearce's fans correctly unpacked the tease to guess this was coming. "The rumor and buzz is that it's Chris Stapleton," @CarlyPearceRP tweeted on June 3.

Pete Good and Shane McAnally helped Pearce write "We Don't Fight Anymore," her first release since the ACM Award nominated 29: Written In Stone album. That album was in large part inspired by the end of her short marriage to country singer Michael Ray. The news songs will reflect her next chapter — one marked by professional highs and a new love interest in Riley King.

Pearce tells Taste of Country the journey through her last chapter of life taught her that happy and sad can co-exist. "I think it's just continuing to give me the confidence to write what I know and write the stories that impact me," she said during ACM Awards week. "I just want people to feel things, whether it's happy, sad, hopeful, whatever that is."

A note from Big Machine Records says "We Don't Fight Anymore" will be available to fans on June 16 and officially go for radio station playlist adds on June 20. It's the follow-up to the Platinum certified "What He Didn't Do."