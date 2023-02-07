After bringing home her 2023 Grammys win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Carly Pearce got to celebrate with her team and with her duet partner Ashley McBryde, with whom she shares her trophy. But there was one special person who couldn't be at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 5): Pearce's mom, Jackie Slusser.

Pearce called Slusser backstage at the awards show, not long after winning her Grammy. In video of the moment that she shared to TikTok, it's clear that Pearce is still riding the high from the win — her first-ever Grammy trophy.

"Hi. Are you watching stuff?" Pearce asks after her mom picks up the phone. "Did you know I just won?"

From there, the singer's phone call devolves into a stunned, barely-verbal celebration: Pearce is in so much shock that it's hard for her to get words out.

"I just won. I just won. Yeah. I just won," she says, laughing in disbelief. "It's pretty nuts. Just thought I'd tell you. I'm a little, like, 'What just happened?'"

Pearce's mom has been there for her over the course of creating and releasing her 29: Written in Stone album, a deeply personal project inspired by her divorce from fellow artist Michael Ray and the unexpected death of her producer, Busbee. "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Pearce and McBryde's Grammy-winning duet, was a single off that album, and reached No. 1 on the country radio charts.

A bastion of support throughout the album-making process, Slusser recently watched the music video for "What He Didn't Do," the final single off 29, with her country star daughter. Pearce tells CMT that it was an emotional experience for both her and her mom.

"I watched it with my mom," she recounts. "She cried because she could so clearly see the imagery of what we were trying to do."

