Carly Pearce pulled double duty in 2022 as she both hosted and performed on ABC's CMA Country Christmas. It was her second year at the helm of the holiday television event, and she delivered a rocking version of "Here Comes Santa Claus" as a part of the night's festivities.

The "What He Didn't Do" singer opens the song walking through the front door into the set's cozy living room. She maneuvers past the band who are set up around the room before stopping to share a few lines with her backup singers and then moving to center stage.

After the first set of lyrics, Pearce is joined by a trio of horns, who take the spotlight for a couple of chords. Once the saxophone, trumpet and trombone finish, she launches right into the next verse.

"Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus / Right down Santa Claus lane / He doesn't care if you're rich or poor / He loves you just the same / Santa Claus knows we're all God's children / That makes everything right / So fill your hearts with Christmas cheer / 'Cause Santa Claus comes tonight," she sings.

Up next, it's the guitar player's time to shine, and Pearce gladly gives him the spotlight as she rocks out alongside him. The "Diamondback" singer then joins up with her brass section and closes out the song before collapsing on the couch.

CMA Country Christmas also featured performances from Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and the War and Treaty. The event aired on ABC on Thursday (Dec. 8), and an encore presentation is set for Tuesday (Dec. 13), at 9PM ET on ABC. Fans can also stream it on Hulu and Disney+.