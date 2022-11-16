‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch

Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more.

The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at the Steel Mill in Nashville, a room designed for rehearsals, filming and special events. That's a bit different than previous years, when the show taped in front of a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry or at Belmont University.

Below is everything you need to know about CMA Country Christmas 2022, including date, host, performers and songs.

When Is CMA Country Christmas 2022?

CMA Country Christmas will air a bit later in 2022 than it did one year ago. Look for the one-hour broadcast on Dec. 8 at 9PM ET.

How to Watch CMA Country Christmas 2022:

Once again, the annual CMA Country Christmas show will air on ABC. In 2022, country fans will also be able to watch a replay on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

CMA Country Christmas 2022 Performers:

Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Scotty McCreery lead a group of eight performers. Each is likely to recreate a Christmas classic, although in years past artists have debuted an original. Here is a list of all of the CMA Country Christmas 2022 performers with song titles, as made available by the Country Music Association.

Steven Curtis Chapman, "Precious Promises"

Dan + Shay, "Officially Christmas"

Scotty McCreery, "Holly Jolly Christmas"

Maren Morris, "Merry Christmas Baby"

Old Dominion, "What Christmas Means to Me”

Carly Pearce, "Man With the Bag"

Carly Pearce and Molly Tuttle, Bluegrass Medley

The War and Treaty, "O Holy Night"

CMA Country Christmas 2022 Host:

For a second straight year, Carly Pearce will host CMA Country Christmas. In 2021, Gabby Barrett joined her as co-host. The "What He Didn't Do" singer is hardly new to hosting. In addition to this yearly celebration, she's hosted the last two ACM Honors Awards in Nashville.