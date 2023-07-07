Carly Pearce is pushing back on what her team calls "misinformation" about her canceled performance at Jeff Goes Country on July 1, clarifying that she not only canceled the show due to inclement weather, but also returned her advance fee.

Pearce announced that she was canceling the free show on the River Stage in Jeffersonville, Ind., after a band of threatening weather swept into the area, according to her team. Country Now reports that city officials had suggested the singer hit the stage earlier than her planned slot to avoid the issue, and according to a post on the city's official Facebook page, she "refused."

The city issued the following statement:

Carly Pearce has just informed city officials that she has cancelled her performance at tonight’s Jeff Goes Country due to her concerns of severe weather potentially developing later this evening. Unfortunately, Carly Pearce refused the city’s request for her to take the stage early as way to avoid any threat of severe weather and more importantly, so the show could safely happen. The city is disappointed in Carly Pearce’s decision.

A statement from Pearce's team that Country Now published clarifies, “The safety of Carly’s fans is always our primary concern," adding, “after a complete review of the situation, the decision to cancel the show was made, primarily to not put any fans in harm's way.”

“With lightning and heavy rain taking place throughout the day of the show, local law enforcement warned of the strong possibility of incoming inclement weather continuing into the evening,” the statement continues.

Pearce is also returning the $75,000 deposit on her performance. She was “offered final payment for the show on-site, which is industry standard, but declined to accept the payment," the statement reads, adding, "Additionally, the advance deposit paid to Carly is in the process of being returned ... This show was hosted by iHeartRadio’s WAMZ-FM/Louisville and Carly was very excited to perform. She truly wishes she could have performed as planned had the weather conditions been safe for her fans, band and crew.”

Country Now reports that Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore wished Pearce "the best," and he appreciates her choice to refund the concert deposit.

Pearce recently released a new collaboration with Chris Stapleton titled "We Don't Fight Anymore." The song landed just after news that the singer and her boyfriend of two years, Riley King, broke up, but she insists to People that the new song has nothing to do with him.

"We just simply were not right for each other, and that's the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey, and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life," Pearce says.