Carly Pearce Confirms Breakup From Riley King

Carly Pearce and boyfriend Riley King have broken up, and the singer is getting way out in front of any rumors.

Specifically, she's letting fans know that her upcoming duet with Chris Stapleton is not about King.

"There is absolutely not a correlation to what is going on in my life in the moment at all," Pearce says (per People). "I want to clarify that I wrote 'We Don't Fight Anymore' a year ago, when I was ridiculously in love."

Pearce and King dated for two years. He was her first longterm boyfriend after her divorce from singer Michael Ray in 2020.

"We Don't Fight Anymore" drops on June 16.

The New York Post was first to share the news, but People spoke with Pearce on Wednesday (June 7).

The Post article claimed the breakup was over "trust issues," but Pearce refutes that.

"We just simply were not right for each other, and that's the bottom line," she tells People.

King also confirmed the breakup, wishing Pearce the best personally and professionally. Both sides are hinting at a breakup that was as civil as any breakup can be.

"For the most part, it was great," she shares. "People date to see if they're gonna go the distance and we weren't."

Ray and Pearce married in October 2019, and she filed for divorce eight months later. It was a very public relationship, and afterward Pearce said she'd likely not allow such access ever again.

The romance with King — a real estate agent — was much quieter, although she did walk the red carpet with him and bring him as a plus-one to awards shows in the last 12 months.

Look for Pearce to play the CMA Fest main stage on Thursday night (June 8).