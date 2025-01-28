Diets are like the elevator business: They have their ups and downs.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of diets out there nowadays for people to try, and one of the more popular in recent years is the "carnivore diet."

It's similar to the Atkins diet that hit big in the '90s, where you basically eat only meats, cheese, eggs and such.

But like all things, it can be overdone.

Enter exhibit A: Florida man.

A man was on the carnivore diet for roughly 8 months when he all of a sudden starting oozing a yellowish, gooey substance from his hands and feet.

According to Indy100, the unnamed man was admitted to Tampa General Hospital due to the issue. Get this — he was eating about 9 pounds of cheese per day, multiple hamburgers and eating several entire sticks of butter.

American Medical Association American Medical Association loading...

Once the commotion settled down in the hospital room, according to the case study, the doctors diagnosed him with Xanthelasma. It's something that is really rare and happens when your cholesterol levels grow to off-the-charts heights.

Basically, this dude was sweating nacho cheese.

How high was his cholesterol? It was 25.9mmol/L, and the average is around 5mmol/L.

This is a good note if you're looking to try the carnivore diet: Be aware that if you take it too far, you too could ooze yellow.

