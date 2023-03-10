Carrie Underwood is living it up on her birthday. The country superstar turns 40 on Friday, March 10, and she and husband Mike Fisher gave fans a couple of peeks into the celebrations.

On the morning of her birthday, Underwood revealed that she was treated to breakfast in bed, and it was a meal fit for a birthday queen. A photo on her Instagram Story shows a healthy breakfast consisting of an omelette, raspberries and a piece of toast.

She simply captioned the post: "Breakfast in bed," with a smiley face emoji.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Of course, breakfast wasn't the only treat that awaited Underwood on her birthday. The country megastar's husband, Mike Fisher, took to social media later in the day to share a photo of the singer with another birthday delicacy: A "cake" made out cheese!

The photo shows multiple cheese wheels stacked on top of one another to look like a traditional tiered cake:

The "cake" is garnished with everything one would need to go along with a cheese spread, including grapes and nuts, as well as cute flowers for decoration. The singer also isn't short on wines to pair with the cheese — in the photo her husband snapped, she stands smiling behind the cheese tower with a long line of red wine bottles.

Fisher shared a sweet birthday message in the caption.

"Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!!" he says.

Although it's Underwood's birthday, she released a gift to fans on Friday in the form of a new song called "Out of That Truck."

The singer returns to on the road on Saturday (March 11) for the final week of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. She will wrap the run on Friday, March 17, in Seattle.