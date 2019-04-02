Carrie Underwood is a country superstar, but she's also a fashion designer and fashionista herself. Her fashion sense has left her Academy of Country Music Awards outfits stuck in our minds.

From her red carpet gowns to her performance attire and her post-show press conference pieces, Underwood is (almost) always on her fashion A-game. Of course, trends sometimes don't age well, so a few of Underwood's attire decisions look a bit dated — but the majority of her outfit selections are timeless.

Beginning at her first ACM Awards ceremony on May 23, 2006, the superstar has showed off both classic looks and daring over-the-top dresses throughout the years. She has experimented with different styles and inspirations — ball gowns, cocktail dresses and even pantsuits! — but two things have remained the same: her elegance and the unique style she brings to the carpet and show.

See Carrie Underwood's various ACM Awards looks through the years ranked worst to best below.