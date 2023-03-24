Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Country music as a whole has a soft spot for animals. Artists love their pets, and two iconic women in the genre also work very closely with animal shelters and foundations to benefit would-be pets.

Miranda Lambert has her MuttNation Foundation, which helps orphaned animals find homes, while Carrie Underwood is well known for her love of animals. She, too, supports a charity devoted to their welfare (Oklahoma's Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation, aka C.A.T.S.).

Recently, Underwood and C.A.T.S., helped to fund a milestone number of spays and neuters: 37,833 animals in its 10 year run. The animal shelter in the superstar's Oklahoma hometown.

In a video she made to commemorate the milestone, Underwood says:

“As a lot of you guys know, my mom and my aunt Donna and an amazing team of volunteers run the Happy Paws Animal Shelter in my hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma. That’s funded by my C.A.T.S Foundation, there’s a lot of love and a lot of care put into that place and I just wanted to share how proud I am of everybody. So thank you, guys.”

A few months back, Underwood showed her love for rescue animals when she adopted a dog at one of her North Carolina shows and brought it home to surprise her kids. She introduced the new pooch as “Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher,” the “newest member of the family.”

Underwood just wrapped up her Denim & Rhinestones Tour with Jimmie Allen and is said to be working on her next album. She continues her Las Vegas residency in June.

