It's the end of a glittering, bejeweled era for Carrie Underwood, who officially wrapped her 2023 Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Friday (March 17) with a closing show in Seattle.

To commemorate the bittersweet milestone, Underwood posted a shoutout to all the people who made her show possible — both in the spotlight and behind the scenes — in a group shot taken onstage.

"Words can't describe how thankful I am to this band and crew who helped put on this show night after night. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to all the venue staff who made us feel at home every night," the singer writes alongside a photo that shows just how much effort putting on a show of this caliber truly is.

At least a hundred people are pictured in the snapshot, standing beneath the Denim & Rhinestones Tour backdrop behind the singer and her opening act, fellow country star Jimmie Allen.

Underwood included a special message to Allen in her post. "Thank you for putting on such a GREAT show — it was so fun to listen to you every night!!" she wrosayste. "This was a tour I'll never forget!"

Fans who've been keeping up with Underwood's social media posts from the road might recognize one element of her outfit in the photo: For this group shot, instead of one of her glammed-up stage outfits, Underwood chose to rock a chicken sweatshirt she got from Etsy. It's a look that she's shared on her socials before, and a pretty on-brand outfit for a star who keeps chickens on her property and eats two scrambled eggs for dinner every show day, "no exceptions."

But chicken sweats don't exactly fit the tour's glitzy theme, and in another end-of-tour post, Underwood also shared plenty of photos of the much more fashionable stage outfits she selected for her final Denim & Rhinestones Tour performance. For her last performance, she appeared onstage in an elegant, fringed Western-wear combo with rhinestone-studded lapels.

Elsewhere in the set list, she changed into a more rock-inspired look, with frayed black cutoffs and studded boots.

"Can't believe this tour is over. What a ride it's been," Underwood reflecs. In another post, she adds, "I'm so proud of this tour and so blessed to have lived it with so many wonderful people! Cheers to whatever comes next!"

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour has been running since last October. While much of "whatever comes next" from Underwood remains a mystery to fans, the singer has already filled out some of her calendar for 2023. In June, she's returning to Las Vegas for a new leg of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theater. Underwood's got 18 dates on the residency sprinkled throughout the summer, fall and winter.

She's also been working on at least one new song. Earlier in March, the singer dropped a new song called "Out of That Truck;" she has not specified whether that track will be a stand-alone release, part of a potential Denim & Rhinestones deluxe project or attached to a brand-new album cycle.