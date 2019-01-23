Remember How Carrie Underwood Shared Baby News the First Time?

The first time Carrie Underwood had a baby, she held photos and details for awhile — much longer than she did after the arrival of her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, born on Jan. 21.

In fact, fans didn't get to see little Isaiah's face for nearly a month after his birth in 2015!

Underwood revealed that Isaiah Michael Fisher had been born on March 3, 2015, four days after his Feb. 27 birth. Fans only got to see his cute little baby lips and left hand in a post shared to the singer's Twitter page. In the early days, the now-35-year-old mama was a bit more protective of letting the public see her offspring. Only recently has big boy Isaiah started to appear in public pictures.

"Tiny hands and tiny feet ... God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born February 27," Underwood tweeted at 10:33AM.

Flash forward nearly four years and she once again chose to announce the news on her own social media platforms, as opposed to letting a news outlet or press release make the announcement for her. This time she waited just two-and-a-half days and shared three adorable pictures of the entire family, including one of herself with no makeup, looking tired and delighted. Jacob Bryan was born in the "wee hours" of Monday Jan. 21. It's not clear what time of day Isaiah was born.

On March 29, 2015, Underwood did share a full picture of her first little boy and it's an all-time adorable photo. Husband Mike Fisher no doubt assisted with this. Can we expect another in three or four weeks?