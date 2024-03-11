Carrie Underwood may not have been home for her 41st birthday on Sunday (March 10), but her boys — aka husband Mike Fisher and young sons Isaiah and Jacob — brought the birthday celebrations to her.

On her Instagram Stories slides, Underwood showed off a bouquet of birthday flowers from her family, including an array of pink and white blooms.

"Flowers from my boys," she writes alongside the photo.

It's not clear whether Underwood's family is there with her in person or if the flowers were a long-distance gift, but it would make sense if the singer's celebrating her birthday solo this year, since she played an installment of her Reflection residency in Las Vegas on Saturday night (March 9) — on the eve of her birthday.

Underwood's family, including both kids, have come out to see her Las Vegas residency in the past, but it's not a regular occurrence, since they're school-age kids with busy lives in Nashville. She's previously spoken on social media about feeling homesick for her family while she's working in Vegas.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Even though she may not have gotten to spend it in Nashville, Underwood's Las Vegas birthday was still special: During her Saturday night show, her fans sang a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to her, also surprising her with an oversized cake and a bouquet of flowers during her set.

After the fact, she shared a roundup of recap shots from the night, thanking fans for all the birthday surprises and saying she "felt very loved."

Underwood also celebrated her 41st birthday with a little self-care: She treated herself to a glass of wine and made a batch of cookies, documenting both activities on her Instagram Stories.

"Not sure what's gonna come out, but let's have a drink and make some cookies!" she jokes in the first slide.

Instagram Instagram loading...

attachment-Carrie3 loading...

Following her pre-birthday show on Saturday night, Underwood is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency for a few days, though she'll return to the Resorts World stage on March 13, 15 and 16. She's got more dates on the books throughout the spring and summer.