Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton to Headline 2020 Hometown Rising
Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton will headline the two-day Hometown Rising in 2020. Per People, the second-annual Hometown Rising in Louisville, Ky., just announced a packed lineup that also features Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion and more.
Hometown Rising returns to the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center on Sept. 12-13. It's a country music and bourbon festival that sold out in 2019 with headliners Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw. Single-day, weekend and camping passes go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10AM ET.
Additional performers include Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Russell Dickerson and Taste of Country RISERS Riley Green and Caylee Hammack, plus many more. The festival is the only country music and bourbon festival and is partnered with many local bourbon brands, curated by bourbon expert Fred Minnick.
Hometown Rising is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and is the first of three in a row in Louisville throughout September. Louder Than Life follows on Sept. 18-20, followed by Bourbon & Beyond on Sept. 25-27. See the full list of artists for each day of Hometown Rising below. The music takes place on multiple stages throughout the festival grounds.
Saturday, Sept. 12:
Blake Shelton
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Clint Black
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Shenandoah
Jessie James Decker
Caylee Hammack
Jon Langston
Aubrie Sellers
Noah Schnacky
The Josephines
Ross Ellis
Emily Ann Roberts
Stephanie Quayle
Lakeview
Kaitlyn Kohler
Sunday, Sept. 13:
Carrie Underwood
Dierks Bentley
Chris Janson
Billy Ray Cyrus
Mitchell Tenpenny
Cam
Matt Stell
Blanco Brown
Kassi Ashton
King Calaway
Tennessee Jet
Lainey Wilson
Adam Doleac
Chris Bandi
Sean Stemaly
Tyler Booth
Madison Kozak
Alex Hall
