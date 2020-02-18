Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton will headline the two-day Hometown Rising in 2020. Per People, the second-annual Hometown Rising in Louisville, Ky., just announced a packed lineup that also features Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion and more.

Hometown Rising returns to the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center on Sept. 12-13. It's a country music and bourbon festival that sold out in 2019 with headliners Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw. Single-day, weekend and camping passes go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10AM ET.

Additional performers include Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Russell Dickerson and Taste of Country RISERS Riley Green and Caylee Hammack, plus many more. The festival is the only country music and bourbon festival and is partnered with many local bourbon brands, curated by bourbon expert Fred Minnick.

WATCH: Riley Green Performs "I Wish Grandpas Never Died"

Hometown Rising is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and is the first of three in a row in Louisville throughout September. Louder Than Life follows on Sept. 18-20, followed by Bourbon & Beyond on Sept. 25-27. See the full list of artists for each day of Hometown Rising below. The music takes place on multiple stages throughout the festival grounds.

Saturday, Sept. 12:

Blake Shelton

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Clint Black

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Shenandoah

Jessie James Decker

Caylee Hammack

Jon Langston

Aubrie Sellers

Noah Schnacky

The Josephines

Ross Ellis

Emily Ann Roberts

Stephanie Quayle

Lakeview

Kaitlyn Kohler

Sunday, Sept. 13:

Carrie Underwood

Dierks Bentley

Chris Janson

Billy Ray Cyrus

Mitchell Tenpenny

Cam

Matt Stell

Blanco Brown

Kassi Ashton

King Calaway

Tennessee Jet

Lainey Wilson

Adam Doleac

Chris Bandi

Sean Stemaly

Tyler Booth

Madison Kozak

Alex Hall