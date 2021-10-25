Carrie Underwood’s CeCe Winans Duet Wins a GMA Dove Award

A song from Carrie Underwood's first gospel album has earned her a second GMA Dove Award. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," a duet with CeCe Winans, took the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award.

The song was part of a medley the pair performed earlier this year at the ACM Awards in Nashville. It comes from the My Savior album, released in March and nominated in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year category at the annual awards show. Her previous win from the Gospel Music Association was in 2006, for her debut country single "Jesus Take the Wheel."

"Thank you, @gospelmusicassoc!," Underwood writes on Instagram on Friday (Oct. 22). "Recording 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness' with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations on your huge night, CeCe!"

Winans won four GMA Dove Awards during the 52nd ceremony, including Gospel Artist of the Year. The show was recorded in Nashville on Oct. 12, but winners kept quiet about the results until it aired on TBN on Friday night.

Next up for Underwood is the CMA Awards, where she's nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category. Nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards will also be announced next month. The My Savior album is eligible for multiple categories.

It's been three years since Underwood released a country album, but she's stayed busy with projects like a book, a Christmas album and a new residency in Las Vegas. Currently she's on the radio as part of Jason Aldean's song "If I Didn't Love You."