Country trio Chapel Hart made their name with dazzling tribute performances to country queens like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, so it's no big surprise that their a capella cover of Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel" is so striking, it even drew praise from the superstar herself.

Underwood celebrated her 41st birthday on Sunday (March 10), and Chapel Hart — aka sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle — jumped on the chance to tell the country legend just how much she means to them.

"Thanks for your contribution to country music," they write on social media, also sharing a cover of Underwood's early hit, "Jesus Take the Wheel."

That song was the first single to come off Underwood debut album, Some Hearts, in 2005.

It's also an incredibly difficult song to perform, with lots of soaring high notes and powerful vocal runs, but Chapel Hart were up to the task. They capitalize on the reverberating acoustics of a stairwell and sing Underwood's song a capella, in order to keep all the focus on their three voices.

The results are so flawless that even Underwood had to offer her compliments. She posted an emoji of applauding hands in the comments section of Chapel Hart's Instagram post, and also shared it to her own Instagram Stories.

Who Is Chapel Hart?

Chapel Hart first found mainstream country success when they competed on Season 17 of America's Got Talent. The group earned their Golden Buzzer with a performance of a song called "You Can Have Him, Jolene," a twist on Parton's classic hit "Jolene."

Parton heard — and loved — their performance, and since then, the trio has gone on to tribute Loretta Lynn at her request, and collaborate with Darius Rucker.

In 2023, Chapel Hart released their major label debut album, Glory Days, and embarked on a tour.