Chapel Hart captivated the country with their Top 5 run on America's Got Talent in 2022. I knew from seeing them on that show that I was in for a real treat when they stopped by the Taste of Country studios in Nashville recently.

Not only was I excited to hear them perform, but to get to witness and be a part of the witty and hilarious banter they have when they're together. During my interview, I asked the trio — made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle — about a recent turkey hunting trip they had taken, which I saw on their Instagram.

"Them turkeys tore us up, okay, I didn't realize how turkeys were," Danica tells me.

She jokes, "... It felt like a four-day walk, but it was .4 miles. I realized how out of shape I was. They probably heard me huffing and puffing before I got there and were like nu-uh, no way, and got out of there."

These ladies are from southern Mississippi and know how to hunt — they can shoot with the best of them, but nobody told them about Tennessee turkeys. "These little gobblers are smart. They wait until two minutes after sundown, knowing good and dang well you can't shoot them, and they just strut by like, 'How you doin'?" Trea adds.

Chapel Hart went into more detail about their hunting trip, admitting they got no turkeys. The day after, the people they went hunting with sent them pictures of a turkey they'd just shot ... the day after the trio had left.

Trea had me laughing so hard, she started to act like a turkey and was saying what the turkeys were saying that day to them: "... Now the first four days, only send out the Jakes and the hens."

Then, Danica jumped in, "I'm like 'Girl, I don't need you, send out your boo!'"

Chapel Hart admit that was probably the last time they'll go turkey hunting in Tennessee — they prefer to stick with fishing and snake hunting in Louisiana. Yes, snakes: They make jewelry and clothes and accessories out of the skins. I asked that they please send me some custom stuff next time they head out there, and I can't wait to see what they come up with.

The trio is currently on the road touring, and their new album, Glory Days, comes out this Friday (May 19). Check out my full interview with these amazing women on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand wherever you get you favorite podcasts from.

