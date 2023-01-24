America's Got Talent stars-turned-rising-country-trio Chapel Hart deliver a new dose of joy, perspective and freedom with "Glory Days," a new song that soaks up every second of the good times.

An uptempo beat peppered by a harmonized refrain of "ooh"s sets the tone for this sunny track, which delves into the richness of living in the good ol' days — whether that time period is yesterday, tomorrow or being lived right now.

In this Mississippi-based trio's case, it's the latter.

"This single is so exciting for us because we are currently living in our 'Glory Days'!" the trio relate in a statement. "The beauty of it all is that there are some folks who've been where we are, there are some who are in it with us, and there are some who haven’t made it there yet, but the song ‘Glory Days’ allows us to ALL join in, sing along & celebrate them together! It’s an instant jump in the car and go for a ride anthem!!!!”

Made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart rose to fame in mid-2022 after their updated twist on Dolly Parton's "Jolene" — called "You Can Have Him, Jolene" — earned them a Golden Buzzer on an episode of America's Got Talent. One of their subsequent performances on the show name-checked two more of country's legendary women, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson.

In November, Chapel Hart explained to Taste of Country that spotlighting their female predecessors is an important part of their place in country music, and that they plan to continue that tradition. Next up is an updated version of Loretta Lynn's "Fist City," called "Welcome to Fist City."

But amid all their tributes, the trio are also establishing themselves in their own right: And "Glory Days" introduces the band as a positive, harmony-forward new force in the country music genre.

Chapel Hart were also recently included in the 2023 CMT Next Women of Country Lineup, and their latest album, The Girls Are Back in Town, is out now.

Chapel Hart's "Glory Days" Lyrics:

Old white van broke down again / But we still made our show up in Michigan / Poured out our hearts to a half empty bar / For whatever wound up in the tip jar

Ooooh, Lord it's all been a struggle / Ooooh, but I wouldn't trade 'em for nothin'

Chorus:

These are the glory days / The can't wait to tell your story days / Pray to God we can do 'em all one more time / Throw 'em all in the VCR and press rewind / So love every minute / Live while you're in it / If you're gonna fight, fight to win it / Someday you're gonna look back and say / These are the glory days

Get back home, Sunday mornin' / Granny's cookin' and the game is on / Kiddos runnin' round, aunties are throwing down / Serving up the tea and all the gossip in town

Ooooh, these are the times that I miss / Ooooh, oh Lord, how I needed this

Repeat Chorus x 2

You're gonna laugh, you're gonna cry / These are the glory days...

