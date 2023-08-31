Chapel Hart Are Heading Back to &#8216;America&#8217;s Got Talent&#8217; as Performers

Chapel Hart Are Heading Back to ‘America’s Got Talent’ as Performers

Catherine Powell, Getty Images

Chapel Hart are headed back to where it all started for them: America's Got Talent.

The trio is scheduled to perform on the show that launched them into the mainstream country spotlight on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“We feel like we have a special relationship with AGT and it really feels like a homecoming,” the former contestants say. “AGT has given us the confidence to go out in the world with NO record label and no sponsors and just be authentically CHAPEL HART! This is a reunion we are beyond excited for!”

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle will perform "Fam Damily" from their debut studio album, Glory Days.

A Golden Buzzer-Worthy Audition

Chapel Hart wowed all of America when they auditioned for the reality talent series in 2022. They received a Golden Buzzer with their Dolly Parton-inspired song, "You Can Have Him Jolene." In addition to moving them forward in the competition, the performance caught the attention of Parton herself.

Although Chapel Hart did not win their season of the show, finishing in fifth place, it was enough to catapult their family into the spotlight. In addition to releasing their first album, the ladies kicked off a 60-date headlining tour of the same name and made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022.

Recently, they worked with Darius Rucker on a new song called "Ol' Church Hymn," which will appear on his new album Carolyn's Boy, arriving this fall.

Chapel Hart's performance on America's Got Talent will air on Sept. 6 at 8PM ET on NBC.

25 Modern Female Trailblazers Who Changed Country Music

Following in the footsteps of game-changing legends like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Loretta Lynn, these 25 modern-day country acts continue to push boundaries and shape the country music landscape. Whether they're experimenting with musical style and sound, fighting for equality in the genre or broadening the path for the women coming to country music after them, these trailblazers are downright inspiring.
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, Chapel Hart
Categories: Country Music News, Reality Television
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country