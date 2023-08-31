Chapel Hart are headed back to where it all started for them: America's Got Talent.

The trio is scheduled to perform on the show that launched them into the mainstream country spotlight on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“We feel like we have a special relationship with AGT and it really feels like a homecoming,” the former contestants say. “AGT has given us the confidence to go out in the world with NO record label and no sponsors and just be authentically CHAPEL HART! This is a reunion we are beyond excited for!”

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle will perform "Fam Damily" from their debut studio album, Glory Days.

A Golden Buzzer-Worthy Audition

Chapel Hart wowed all of America when they auditioned for the reality talent series in 2022. They received a Golden Buzzer with their Dolly Parton-inspired song, "You Can Have Him Jolene." In addition to moving them forward in the competition, the performance caught the attention of Parton herself.

Although Chapel Hart did not win their season of the show, finishing in fifth place, it was enough to catapult their family into the spotlight. In addition to releasing their first album, the ladies kicked off a 60-date headlining tour of the same name and made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022.

Recently, they worked with Darius Rucker on a new song called "Ol' Church Hymn," which will appear on his new album Carolyn's Boy, arriving this fall.

Chapel Hart's performance on America's Got Talent will air on Sept. 6 at 8PM ET on NBC.