Country Duo Trailer Flowers Eliminated From ‘AGT’

America's Got Talent returned on Wednesday night (Sept. 20) to announce the voting results of the fifth and final week of qualifiers.

One of the 11 contestants fighting for a spot was Trailer Flowers, a country duo from Nashville. The night prior, Trailer Flowers sang an original song, "Who You Are," that didn't earn positive remarks from the judges.

Judge Howie Mandel didn't hide his feelings about the performance, choosing to press one of the large buttons on the judge's desk that triggers a giant red X above the stage. The feedback didn't get much better from there; Sofía Vergara told the two hopeful singers, "It wasn't my thing, and I love country music."

Based on the judges' feedback, it didn't come as a huge surprise that the duo didn't earn enough of the viewer's votes to advance to the final stage of the entertainment competition. The two acts that earned enough votes to perform next week were the 82nd Division Airborne Chorus and the Ramadhani Brothers. A third act advanced on Wednesday as part of the "wildcard" save. That was Avantgardey, a Japanese dance team.

At the beginning of the season, Trailer Flowers had a similarly rocky audition, first taking the stage to deliver a unique take on Luke Bryan’s "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)." While the energy was high and the two women looked to be having a blast on stage, the performance was not landing well with the judges. Cowell quickly picked up that the pair might do better with a different song, and asked them to try something else. Their second choice was enough, and the pair advanced to the live shows.

America’s Got Talent is set to conclude next week; the finale will play out during Tuesday's (Sept. 26) episode. The Season 18 winner will be crowned the following night.

