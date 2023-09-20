America's Got Talent launched into its fifth and final week of qualifiers on Tuesday (Sept. 19), offering another group of contestants the opportunity to fight for their spot in next week's finale.

One set of contestants vying for votes is young country duo, Trailer Flowers. For their second appearance on the AGT stage, Trailer Flowers opted to sing another original song, this time picking an option with lyrics that resonate with the duo. While delivering lyrics about resilience, the women utilized less fast-paced movements and dance moves than last time, instead letting the attention fall on their vocals.

The vocals didn't live up to judge's expectations in this stage of the competition. Judge Howie Mandel made his displeasure at the performance known first, pressing one of the large buttons on the judge's desk that trigger a giant red X above the stage. Press play to watch the performance below.

His fellow judge Sofía Vergara offered up some verbal feedback, which wasn't much better: "It wasn't my thing and I love country music."

When it was time to hear from longtime judge Simon Cowell, he had similar feelings about the performance, but put some of the negative feedback more directly on the song choice rather than the vocals; "I didn't love the song, but I do like you two."

After hearing the feedback, Trailer Flowers encouraged the audience at home to really take the meaning of the song into account. They encouraged viewers to "pull your boots back up, baby, when it's tough."

Earlier in the season, the duo had a similarly rocky audition. They first took the stage to deliver a unique take on Luke Bryan’s "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)." While the energy was high and the two women looked to be having a blast on stage, something was off. Cowell quickly picked up that the pair might do better with a different song, and asked them to try something else.

From there, the pair launched into an original song that helped them channel their energy into something a little more serious that better showcased their talent. That second choice was enough, and the pair advanced to the live shows.

Trailer Flowers, and the rest of the acts hanging in the balance, will have to wait until Wednesday (Sept. 20) to learn if they advance to the final stage of the entertainment competition when voting results are revealed.

America’s Got Talent is set to conclude next week; the finale will play out during Tuesday's (Sept. 26) episode. The Season 18 winner will be crowned the following night.

