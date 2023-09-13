Drake Milligan made a soulful return to America's Got Talent during Wednesday night's (Sept. 13) results show!

The Season 17 contestant returned to the entertainment competition stage to offer up a boot-stompin' rendition of his song, "I Got a Problem." Throughout nearly the entire performance, the audience weren't only on their feet, but clapping along as Milligan smoothly delivered lyrics about having a good problem to have in his love interest. It didn't come to anyone's surprise when the judges gave a standing ovation of their own at the end of the song.

Press play below to watch the performance for yourself:

Simon Cowell was the only judge to share some feedback, but it was more than enough. After declaring the performance "awesome," and the song a great choice, Cowell seemed absolutely pleased that Milligan had returned. Milligan joked that he said he would always come back for Cowell.

The use of "always" seemed to really intrigue the longtime judge. With a smirk, Cowell questioned if Milligan really meant that. He then hinted that another opportunity to work together again might be coming up soon. While Cowell didn't give away too many details, he did share that it involved inviting back some of the greatest acts to ever perform.

Since appearing on America's Got Talent, Milligan has been keeping busy. He made his country music radio debut with “Sounds Like Something I’d Do," a spirited country love song that drips with nostalgia.

He has also kept an impressive tour schedule; Milligan is on the road through the end of 2023 and has some international dates slated for 2024.

This isn't the first homecoming of the season. Chapel Hart stopped by on Sept. 6 to offer up a high-energy performance of their song "Fam Damily," which appears on the trio's debut studio album, Glory Days.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC. The competition is set to concluded on Sept. 28, when the Season 18 winner is crowned.

