There's a new leader of the pack! America's Got Talent wrapped on Wednesday night (Sept. 27) by crowning Adrian Stoica and Hurricane the winners of Season 18.

The talented duo is comprised of Stoica and his dog partner, Hurricane.

Throughout the competition, the pair have mesmerized viewers and the judges with highly coordinated routines. During those routines, Stoica and Hurricane showed off dozens of complex tricks far beyond the basic game of fetch. They even did a cooking skit with celebrity chef Cat Cora as part of the results show.

Press play below to see the mischief the pair got into:

In addition to winning their own headlining show in Vegas, Stoica and Hurricane were awarded a million dollars and a brand new car.

While there weren't any country acts in the final running this go around, the genre was well represented with Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan the season prior.

Since their Season 17 Top 5 finish, Chapel Hart have found themselves catapulted into the country music spotlight. In addition to releasing their debut album, Glory Days, Chapel Heart kicked off a 60-date headlining tour of the same name, collaborated with Darius Rucker, and made their Grand Ole Opry debut.

Milligan has been keeping busy himself after placing third in the competition. The soulful singer made his country music radio debut with “Sounds Like Something I’d Do," a spirited country love song that drips with nostalgia. Milligan is supporting his music with an impressive tour schedule, playing shows on the road through the end of 2023, plus some international dates in 2024.

While America's Got Talent is over, The Voice's new season is just getting started! The premiere episode aired on Sept. 25, and the coaches are fighting to secure contestants for their teams, including new coach Reba McEntire.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: