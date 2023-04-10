Chapel Hart Announce Full-Length Album, ‘Glory Days’

After taking America's Got Talent by storm last year and making their Grand Ole Opry debut, Chapel Hart are now preparing to release a full-length album, Glory Days, on May 19.

The family trio made the announcement prior to their appearance on CMT Music Awards. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle performed a portion of their song "You Can Have Him Jolene" on the Ram Trucks Stage during the awards show.

That track — inspired by Dolly Parton's iconic "Jolene" — garnered the group a lot of attention when they auditioned on America's Got Talent. It even caught the ear of the late Loretta Lynn, who, before she died, asked Chapel Hart to create a similar song inspired by her 1968 hit "Fist City."

They went to work and created a new song titled "Welcome to Fist City."

Both songs will be featured on their new album in addition to the project's title track, which has previously been released. Glory Days is their first full-length album since their time on AGT.

"We've never been more excited about delivering new music to you guys," the band explain on social media. "We’ve been through so much together and sharing the highs and lows of our ‘Glory Days’ through song has indeed been the joy of our lives!"

Chapel Hart are currently on the road with their headlining Glory Days Tour. The 46-date trek kicked off on Jan. 26 and continues through July 15.

"It feels really amazing to be going out on our first-ever headlining tour," Devynn Hart shares. "God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity."