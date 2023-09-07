Wednesday night's (Sept. 6) results episode of America's Got Talent also served as a homecoming for previous Top 5 contestants, Chapel Hart.

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle returned to the America's Got Talent stage to treat the live studio audience and viewers to their song "Fam Damily." "Fam Damily" appears on the trio's debut studio album, Glory Days.

As soon as the sliding stage doors opened, Chapel Hart set the tone for a high energy and fun loving performance. Danica immediately pumped up the crowd letting them know how nice it was to be back, saying, "What's up AGT? Feels good to be home, baby!"

From there, it was all smiles, synchronized dance moves and vocal power. The audience returned the energy and seemed to really be enjoying the playful song and accompanying stage presence.

The end of the performance was met with an almost standing ovation from the auditorium and judges. Press play below to watch the performance for yourself.

When asked by host Terry Crews what appearing on America's Got Talent did for them, Swindle didn't hold back, saying "it literally changed our lives."

Since their Season 17 Top 5 finish, the family members have found themselves catapulted into the country music spotlight. In addition to releasing their debut album, Glory Days, Chapel Heart kicked off a 60-date headlining tour of the same name and made their Grand Ole Opry debut.

More recently, the group worked with Darius Rucker on a new song, "Ol' Church Hymn," that will appear on his upcoming fall release, Carolyn's Boy.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC. The entertainment competition is set to concluded on Sept. 28, when the Season 18 winner is crowned.

