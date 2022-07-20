Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel were welcomed with a slew of talent during Tuesday's (July 19) episode of America's Got Talent, but perhaps no other act left them more impressed than country trio Chapel Hart.

The Mississippi-based group of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin, Trea Swindle, won over the AGT panel and the live studio audience with their audition of an original song called, “You Can Have Him, Jolene.”

The song is a twist on Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit, “Jolene,” about a woman who begs another to not take her man. Chapel Hart’s tune, which nabbed them a fast-track invitation to the live performance stage, instead has the woman putting an end to the ill-fated romance with the hook, “You can have him, Jolene.”

“We were so inspired by the song ‘Jolene.’ We just love the storyline,” Chapel Hart’s Danica told the judges. “We figured, though, from 1973 to 2022, we cannot still be fighting over the same man.”

“I like them already,” Klum interjected before the music began.

Once Chapel Hart started belting out the lyrics of their song and dancing on stage, the room was filled with energy — the excitement of the crowd grew into epic cheers. At the end of the performance, Chapel Hart not only earned an encore, but folks were chanting for the judges to hit the Golden Buzzer.

“Oh my gosh. Trust me. I needed you today,” Cowell said, grinning after the audition. “That was fantastic! I love the choreography going on around you. I mean, it was brilliant.”

“Your joy is infectious, and everything you’re giving is received over here, and I love it!” Klum added.

Cowell and Klum also admitted they would have respectively hit the Golden Buzzer had they not already used it on other acts.

"We’ve been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple of years, but it’s been kind of hard," Danica noted of what the trio has done, musically, so far. "Country music doesn’t always look like us.”

“First of all, you might have just broken down that door with that song,” Mandel told Chapel Hart, before Vergara called the song and the group’s energy "perfect." “I love the song. I love the energy. I love the look. You say country music doesn’t look like you. That is your win, because you are going to be the original.”

After all four judges shared their comments, AGT host Terry Crews made his way down to the judging panel to have a "huddle" with his castmates. That’s when the celebrity cast unanimously slammed on the Golden Buzzer, sending Chapel Hart into the live shows to perform for America’s votes.

The moment brought Chapel Hart to tears as confetti poured down from the ceiling.

Other acts who took the stage during the show included singers, dancers, magicians, a saxophone player dressed up as a firefighter and more. America’s Got Talent live shows are set to begin on Aug. 9 on NBC.

