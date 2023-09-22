Carrie Underwood has released the deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones, and it features a soaring new song titled, “Drunk and Hungover.”

Hillary Lindsey, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds penned the track, and the midtempo tune finds Underwood reflecting on the romantic crossroads she’s at. Although Underwood’s in a new relationship with a great guy, she can't help but miss her old flame and think about the wonderful memories forged with him.

“I wanna hear my name rollin' off of your lips / I wanna feel that fire in your fingertips / I wanna lose my mind, let the room just spin / But I can't give in 'til I forget, 'cause the truth is,” Underwood tells her new man while prefacing the heartbreaking blow in the chorus.

“I can't get high on your love, and still be hung up on him / I can't be ‘baby come over,’ wonderin' where he is / I can't be wakin' up on your shoulder, dreamin' about him at night / I can't be drunk and hungover at the same time,” she confesses with stark clarity, knowing that she can’t have the best of both worlds.

“Drunk and Hungover” is one of six new songs off the expanded version Denim & Rhinestones. The deluxe project was first previewed with “Take Me Out,” “Give Her That” and Underwood's current single “Out of That Truck,” which is approaching the Top 30 on the country charts.

“I like to think of the extra songs that we added for Denim & Rhinestones, for the Deluxe Edition is just an extension of Denim & Rhinestones as a whole,” says Underwood. “I definitely wanted all the songs to fit with the rest of the body of work, but it’s just more. It’s more denim. It’s more rhinestones.”

“I feel like the vibe was so cool and I just enjoyed this era so much that I just wanted to keep it going,” she adds. “So, I definitely feel like the songs fit, and if you liked the OG DNR, you’re gonna like the Deluxe Edition.”

Underwood is currently in Sin City for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency shows. Tickets are available now at Resorts World Las Vegas’ website.

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.