Carrie Underwood Reveals New Song, ‘Give Her That’

A new Carrie Underwood song may once again find her lingering in the memory of an ex-lover. "Give Her That" drops Friday (Aug. 11) ahead of the deluxe version of her Denim & Rhinestones album.

The deluxe version of Denim & Rhinestones drops Sept. 22 and features six new songs.

She's already shared two of those new songs, "Take Me Out" and her radio single, "Out of That Truck."

On Sept. 10, Underwood returns to open Sunday Night Football on NBC.

She shared the news on social media on Thursday (Aug. 11), adding video from the studio to amplify excitement.

"And that's a fact / She's probably perfect / In every way / I'll give her that," she sings in one clip.

The second social clip only offers what could be the closing line of each chorus.

Two song lyric websites have what they say is the lyrics to "Give Her That," and both describe a woman reminding a man of all the things he gave her first. Genius refers to his mama's necklace and "wild summer nights where I learned all your secrets" and AZLyrics adds a line about an "Old school Skynyrd tee that I still sleep in."

The lyrics for the song have not been released officially, but if accurate, "Give Her That" shows Underwood's full commitment to a more subtle, but still deeply personal form of revenge on a lover.

The mother of two is no longer smashing headlights and carving up leather seats. Instead, she's planting a seed of poison in the mind of a man who did her wrong, then stepping back to watch it sprout.

The other three unreleased songs from the deluxe album are "Drunk and Hungover," "Damage" and "She Don't Know" (live from the Denim & Rhinestones Tour).

