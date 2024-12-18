Carrie Underwood lives on a giant piece of property, where she grows her own food and has her own animals that she and her sons take care of.

We have seen in the past, one of her sheep named Gary has been bullying her other sheep around a little bit, and Underwood has had to step in on multiple occasions to right his wrongs to the other sheep.

We know that Gary might not be her favorite of her "sons," due to his consistent bad behavior. But don't let Underwood's two human sons know that the singer has officially declared a favorite among her kids, human or sheep.

In an Instagram story that Underwood posted, she spilled the beans and told the world that she does indeed have a favorite child: Her sweet baby, Bluey.

I mean, come on; one look at Bluey, and how can you not instantly fall in love with this beautiful boy?

Bluey has most likely been on the wrong side of his brother, Gary's, shenanigans, but he holds steadfast and stands his ground, and his mama loves him for that.

Underwood does a great job with balancing her career and family life. She and her husband, Mike Fisher, have two children, Isaiah and Jacob, and they do a great job of keeping them out of the limelight for the most part.

On the other hand, Underwood can quickly transform into the entertaining icon that she is in minutes. She can go from hanging with Gary, Bluey, Isaiah, Jacob and the rest of the family to on stage performing for thousands in the blink of an eye.

Underwood's Vegas residency is set to continue in 2025.

