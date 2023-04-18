Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Latest Bountiful Harvest: ‘Feels So Good’

Carrie Underwood wasted no time getting her hands dirty in her new greenhouse. Despite what she called "a few failed attempts," the country singer is proud to show off her bountiful harvest of carrots, beets and more.

"I swore I’d never try to grow carrots again after a couple failed attempts … but here we are," she writes alongside a few photos of herself and her veggies, with a big smile.

"Feels so good to grow things ... hoping the @epicgardening folks see this and feel just as excited and proud as I do about my greenhouse goodies!!"

Epic Gardening is the company that built out a massive greenhouse on her Nashville-area property. They detailed the entire process in a video shared on their social channels. They, too, have got to be proud of Underwood's latest harvest.

It's not the first time the "Hate My Heart" singer has shared photos of the vegetables she's been growing. She developed quite the green thumb over the last few years and calls her garden one of her "happy places."

In a video she shared last year, Underwood says she enjoys the calm the hobby brings as it givers her time to think and reflect while she's getting her hands dirty.

Musically, the Oklahoma native will be celebrating her 15th anniversary being a member of the Grand Ole Opry. A special celebratory show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, and Deana Carter, Michael Ray and more will be on hand to perform in her honor.

Underwood is also scheduled to be back in Las Vegas for more of her Reflection residency dates. Several shows have been scheduled for June, July, September, November and December.