Carrie Underwood was among the stars who took the stage at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night (Nov. 3), delivering a scorching tribute to inductee George Michael by singing "One More Try" in his honor.

The country superstar delivered a note-perfect rendition of the powerful ballad, which served as the fourth single from Michael's landmark 1987 album, Faith. "One More Try" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Underwood gives a tightly controlled, but emotionally vulnerable performance in the video below:

Miguel was also on hand to tribute Michael, performing "Careless Whisper" during the singer's induction, while Adam Levine performed "Faith."

Michael's former duo partner in Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, was also present at the ceremony to induct his friend and colleague posthumously.

“We achieved as Wham! our burning boyhood ambition…Wham! was the realization of everything I had ever aspired to, and the realization for George that stretching before him along a gilded and infinite path lay his destiny," Ridgeley said.

George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at his home in England. He was 53 years old. The medical examiner ruled that the musical superstar died from natural causes.

Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow and the Spinners were also among the inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Nelson took the stage to perform with Chris Stapleton, Crow and Dave Matthews.