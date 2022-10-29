Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love.
Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
"This kid!!!!" she writes to accompany the clip, which begins with him simply standing, looking into the camera while dressed in striped slacks, a solid blue jacket and a dress shirt. He wears a fake "old man" head over his own head, complete with wrinkles, graying hair and sunglasses to cover his eyes, and he's holding a Halloween candy bucket.
It gets even funnier after Underwood requests, "I need an old man dance. Give me an old man dance!"
Isaiah responds by casting away his bucket and promptly launching into a hilarious dance, bringing his arms up and swaying from side to side in an exaggerated way that will have everyone in stitches.
It's not clear if Underwood and her kids were attending a Halloween party or doing some early trick-or-treating, but it's not unusual for the country superstar and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, to share fun footage of their family time and their kids.
Underwood's professional life has seen her move from one triumph to the next in the last year. Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency launched in December of 2021, with more dates following in March and April of 2022. Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in October, with dates scheduled through March of 2023.