Carrie Underwood Has a Genius Hack for Dealing With Social Media Bullies

During a recent episode of American Idol, judge Carrie Underwood let one of the contestants — and the rest of the world — in on a little secret.

She shared how she keeps negative comments on social media from bothering her.

Getting mean comments from internet trolls isn't a problem exclusive to superstardom. But with more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, Underwood's had to deal with more than her fair share of social media users criticizing every little thing she posts.

Now, she admits, she doesn't even bother reading their comments.

"I want to tell you all an important trick. It's called the Post and Ghost," she said from her judging podium. "You put your stuff out on the social media, and you don't look at the comments."

It's a strategy that a lot of stars recommend, but few have come up with as clever a name for the method as Underwood's "Post and Ghost."

"That's how I live my life, man," she goes on to say. "And anytime anybody thinks they're yelling at me, or insulting me, or telling me I look a certain way, or I'm not enough of this or I'm too much of that — they just yelling at the clouds.

"I don't hear or see any of it," Underwood adds.

Underwood spoke about her unbothered attitude to social media in a recent E! News interview, where she admitted that it took her a while to stop caring about what strangers on social media think.

"It took me a long time to realize that, and a long time to be secure enough in myself to be like, 'Do I care if somebody doesn't like my hair today, or this thing I sang or how I sang it?' I don't," said the veteran star.

When she's not in front of the cameras on American Idol or touring the world, Underwood's social media presence is pretty normal. She likes to post photos and videos of her downhome hobbies, which include crocheting, raising farm animals, baking bread and growing veggies.

But not every star is so comfortable with the "Post and Ghost" mentality.

On Idol, Underwood's fellow judge Luke Bryan that he's got a variation on her method called "Post and Drink."

"I need to stop doing that," the singer said with a sheepish grin.

"You can post and drink, just don't drink and post," Underwood shot back.