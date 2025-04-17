Carrie Underwood’s Sheep Gary Got a Big Dumb Haircut

Carrie Underwood showed that big, mean sheep Gary who's the boss at her house when she shaved him like a private in the military.

Photos at the American Idol judge's Instagram page find Gary staring right at the camera with his two, big, black Gary eyes as if to say, "What are you looking at, dummy?"

We're looking at YOU, Gary, and you look pretty ... well, see for yourself.

Underwood's troubles with Gary first became public last summer when she shared video and photos of the sheep biting her boots.

Soon after, surveillance video found him stealing food from baby sheep.

More recently, Underwood introduced a little lamb that is 13/10 adorable.

The longer we look at this photo of Gary, the more he starts to look kind of cute. He's sneaky that way, bringing you close with a friendly smile before he attacks! And by "attacks," we mean just sort of pushes and shoves and maybe eats too much food.

underwood sheep gary Instagram.com/CarrieUnderwood loading...

Since American Idol began, Underwood has been enjoying the show from the comfort of her home farm. The live rounds will begin later this month, and quickly the 24 contestants will be whittled down to 14, 8, 5, 2 and finally one.

Idol is the only thing remaining on her calendar this year, aside from two one-off festival dates in August and October and a Grand Ole Opry appearance in June. The country star did just finish a three-year residency in Las Vegas, however, so it's not like she's been twiddling her thumbs.

Still, June will mark three years since she released Denim & Rhinestones. The final two singles from that album were Top 20 hits, but fans haven't heard new music from her on the radio since 2023.