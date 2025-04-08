Carrie Underwood can't get enough of the lamb that was born on her Tennessee farm last week, and honestly, we can't blame her.

On Monday (Apr. 7), the singer shared a batch of photos to Instagram Stories showing off how the new baby is growing. Not only is he starting to grow his very own wooly coat, but he's got an adorable smile that he seems to love showing off to the camera.

"Cuteness overload," Underwood commented as she posted one photograph, a close-up shot of the lamb standing beside his mama.

"I just want to snuggle him all the time," she added, sharing a second shot.

The American Idol judge announced last week that the new baby was born on Tuesday, Apr. 1, marking a first for her family farm.

The new baby on the farm is quickly learning the ropes when it comes to eating and hanging out in his barn. Underwood also shared video of her lamb and his mama ewe chowing down on some hay, and noted that he's a fast learner as he watches how his mom does it.

"The way he mimics his mommy..." she gushed, adding an emoji of a red heart.

Underwood is mom to two human sons, 10-year-old Isaiah and six-year-old Jacob, and she's mom to a whole bunch of farm animals, too. Underwood is currently raising the baby chicks that her husband Mike Fisher got her for Valentine's Day, and during the premiere night of her season of American Idol, she stepped away from the television to care for a sick hen.

The singer deals with all the ups and downs that come with raising animals, including juggling difficult personalities. She's kept fans posted on life with Gary the sheep, a menace known for biting, bullying and even stealing food from a baby in the flock.