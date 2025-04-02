It's an exciting first for Carrie Underwood's family: A lamb was born at their Tennessee farm on Tuesday (April 1).

The country superstar and current American Idol judge announced the news to fans Wednesday night (April 2) with a photo of a ewe and her baby. It's not clear if baby is a boy or a girl.

"Surprise! We had our first little lamb born at the farm yesterday!" Underwood writes on Instagram Stories, adding that baby is "a cutie!"

She's not lying — baby lamb has a face any mother would love and is already standing firmly on four feet, though it's keeping mom close by for safety.

Underwood is a mother to two human sons, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6, but loads of farm animals know her as mom, too. When she's not playing live shows in Las Vegas or sitting at the Idol judges' table, she's feeding sheep, nursing sick chickens back to health and raising baby chicks.

Now, she'll help raise a little lamb.

The "The Champion" hitmaker stays busy, but did get time for a date night with husband Mike Fisher recently.

Though some may have considered it "work," Underwood and Fisher stepped onto the red carpet for the Grand Ole Opry's 100th birthday party in Nashville on March 19, and she got the chance to fangirl over another country superstar: Alan Jackson!

Jackson gave a rare live television performance, and Underwood slurped it up from the crowd, clapping and dancing throughout. The best part, however, was when she turned right to a passing camera, held up a guitar pick she'd caught and said: "That's Alan Jackson!" with a huge grin on her face.

She also took the stage to honor Randy Travis with two songs on this night. Next up for Underwood is Idol Hollywood Week, which means the reality singing competition will ramp up to two nights a week (Sunday, Monday) at 8PM ET on ABC.