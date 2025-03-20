Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher stepped out to celebrate the Grand Ole Opry's 100th birthday party in Nashville on Wednesday night (March 19) — and dang, do they clean up nice!

The country couple were svelte in matching black as they walked the red carpet together before the event.

Fisher kept it simple in a black suit, while Underwood brought a little more pizazz to the carpet, rocking an off-the-shoulder black gown with a sash and some embellished gold details.

Fisher has plenty of experience joining Underwood on red carpets in the past, but it's been a while since fans have seen him in this setting: It's been a couple of years since Underwood and Fisher walked a carpet together.

By our count, the last time it happened was November 2022, when they attended the CMA Awards.

Though they looked every bit the picture of country music royalty walking the carpet, Underwood's fans know that she can dress down as easily as she can dress up.

When not singing onstage or getting all glammed up for her judging roll on American Idol, she frequently shares snippets of her simple life at home, where her hobbies consist mostly of growing vegetables, baking bread and keeping farm animals.

This couple — and the bulk of the other stars walking the carpet — chose fairly subdued outfits, perhaps to keep the focus on the Grand Ole Opry throughout the institution's 100th birthday celebration.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration was a cornerstone event in the stage's ongoing birthday festivities this year, and the show aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Underwood was booked to perform that night: She honored Randy Travis during her time onstage, even inviting Travis himself up onstage with her as she sang.

Scroll through the photos below to see Underwood and Fisher's big date night out celebrating the Grand Ole Opry.

